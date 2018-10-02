Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen Pics of Hina Khan

Popular television actress Hina Khan is ringing the bells of her 31st birthday today.

Hina Khan rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in the hit television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. Fans loved her acting in the series. Whether it was the way her character dealt with her mother-in-law or the way she beautifully brought her children up Hina Khan soon became a household name and continues to be a favourite among the masses.

She was one of the most-strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 11 and post her stint her popularity has multiplied manifold.

On the work front, reports have suggested that Hina will be seen essaying the popular character of Komolika in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagi Kay but no confirmation has been given yet by Ekta or Hina.