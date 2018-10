Film director Mani Ratnam has lodged a complaint with the police about receiving a bomb threat over the phone.

According to recent reports, Mani Ratnam had told the police that the threat was received at his office in Abiramapuram, Chennai.

The caller had demanded to remove some controversial dialogues from the director’s latest film, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, according to Mani Ratnam’s complaint to the police.