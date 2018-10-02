KeralaLatest News

Five member Rohingya family arrested in Kerala

Oct 2, 2018, 07:04 pm IST
Kerala Police have on Tuesday identified a five-member Rohingya family and taken them into custody. According to the preliminary investigation, the family arrived from Hyderabad to Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rohingya family travelled to Vizhinjam from the railway station in a rickshaw. They were carrying United Nations (UN) refugee Identity cards, the police added.

As per a news report, the five members have been identified as Sayub (36), his wife Safiya Kathum (29), his brother Irshad (27), Safiya’s brother Anwar Shah (11) and her six-month-old baby Safiyan.

Over the last year, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh, according to UN agencies, following a military response to attacks on security posts by Rohingya insurgents.

 

