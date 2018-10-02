Gandhi Jayanti 2018 : Rare and unseen photos of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi is seen engaged in a deep conversation with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in this picture.

This picture was taken when Mahatma Gandhi took a tour at the Studios of the All India Radio in Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi participated in a mass spinning ceremony on the occasion of his 78th birthday at the Bhangi Colony in Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi was seen coming out of the third-tier compartment of a train and welcomed by a mass of people.

Mahatma Gandhi was clicked while reading a book in front of a charkha.

Lord Privy Seal and leader of the House of Commons, Sir Stafford Cripps was seen with Mahatma Gandhi. This picture was taken on April 1942.

Captured on the lens is Mahatma Gandhi with Lord Pathwick Lawrence, Secretary of State of Government, House G.P. & F.P.

Honourable Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Miss Mani Ben Patel are seen engaged in a conversation with Mahatma Gandhi.

(L-R) Mahatma Gandhi with Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad captured on the lens.

Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose engaged in a light conversation while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was seen sitting on the extreme right.

Captured on the lens, Mahatma Gandhi massaging the legs of an ailing Vinoba Bhave.

Captured on the lens, Mahatma Gandhi having a light chat with a young Indira Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi is seen studying a book with Dr Rajendra Prasad.

In this picture, Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter was seen washing his feet after the former walked barefoot from village to village during his tour of Noakhali to unite Hindus and Muslims.

This picture was taken during Gandhiji’s visit to the Province. Mahatma Gandhi and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, the Frontier Gandhi, at a meeting held on the lawns of the N.W.F.P. Premier’s residence.

Mahatma Gandhi is seen crossing a bridge with some of his followers during the Dandi March movement.