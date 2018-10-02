ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC – Match Preview

After having finished a disappointing seventh last season, Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa sounded confident of picking up three points from the opening game of their 2018-19 campaign of the Indian Super League (ISL) against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday (October 2).

We are excited to start our first game. It is always difficult to play the first game but our players have quality and I hope that they will put up a fight and we will get the three points. We played seven friendly games. We are scoring a lot of goals. This made me happy. Let us see what we can do in our first game tomorrow but I hope to be happy with our performance,” said Costa addressing his media on the eve of the tie at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Both Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have had a change of guard this summer after they failed to make it to the playoffs last season. They made wholesale changes to their squad with several new faces roped in order to overturn their disappointing results.

This will be the first competitive game in India for the two coaches, namely Jorge Costa and Cesar Ferrando respectively. It will be interesting to see if they have been able to bring cohesion within the squad.

Mumbai City has bolstered their roster by roping in notable Indian players in Souvik Chakrabarti, Raynier Fernandes, and Subhashish Bose to name a few. Paulo Machado and Rafael Bastos are the stand-out acquisitions in the overseas department.