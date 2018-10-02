celebrities

Khushi Kapoor raising the temperature with her sizzling pictures: See Pics

Oct 2, 2018, 09:54 am IST
Less than a minute
Khushi-Kapoor

After Janhvi’s Dhadak now it’s Khushi Kapoor’s turn.

Khushi and Janhvi who were in Italy last month, for Isha Ambani’s engagement along with other celebrities are ruling the social media with the photos from the do.

While the photos of the stars attending the royal gala were all over the internet, there are still some unseen photos which are popping up every now and then. Recently while Janhvi slayed in her lilac outfit, Khushi Kapoor cast the spell with her dazzling Falguni Shane Peacock attire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My feed and phone, both are on fire! @khushi05k, you’re such a stunner girl!?? Outfit : @falgunishanepeacockindia Styled by @tanghavri #JanhviKapoor #KhushiKapoor

A post shared by Chuska Chuski (@chuskaaurchuski) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I want to see more pictures of Khushi ??? @khushi05k miss you babyy

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor / Khushi Kapoor (@janhviandkhushi) on

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 19, 2018, 07:14 pm IST

 Jhanvi confirms that this actress will replace Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s movie

Feb 13, 2018, 11:35 am IST

Latest Hot Photoshoot of Urvashi Rautela: See Pics

Apr 20, 2018, 07:25 pm IST

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar accused by more women for sexual harassment

this-is-what-director-sajid-has-to-say-about-mohanlal-controversy
Mar 30, 2018, 07:21 pm IST

This is what director Sajid has to say about Mohanlal controversy

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close