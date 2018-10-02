LED screening of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings at Burj Khalifa : Watch Video

Latest NewsGulf

Oct 2, 2018
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Tuesday showcased special LED screenings to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi and Indian Consulate, Dubai together with Emaar Properties had earlier today announced that there will be screenings on October 2, 2018 at 8:20 pm and 8:40 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri, said: “I am delighted that we are celebrating one of the tallest personalities the world has seen by screening his image on the iconic building. I am sure that the events that we will organize over the next few months will not only remind all of us about the enduring message of Mahatma Gandhi but also motivate us to put some of his lessons into practice.”

More than 120 locations were identified in as many countries to execute the LED projection, including 50 on iconic places such as the Piccadilly Circus in London, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Welt Museum in Vienna, Buda Castle in Budapest, Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, Prambanan Temple in Indonesia, Museo de Arte in Peru among others.

The film consists of prominent or key moments taken from Gandhi’s life, his inspiring quotes, everyday sayings, discourses and initiatives presented in spectacular visual narrative using line-art style of hand drawn illustrations layered with water colour and ink wash that symbolise and represent the simplicity that was the Mahatma’s life and his teachings.

