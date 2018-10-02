Macho man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares pic of 2-year-old Daughter Painting his Nails

Macho man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently showed his soft side by posting a picture of his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia painting his nails red. It was not something that was expected out of the wrestling champ, what with his muscles and all. But it appears that he enjoyed every moment of it as can be seen from a picture he posted on his Instagram page.

The 46-year-old action star, who is seen sitting down with his daughter, explained in the caption of the picture how he came to have his nails painted red. He revealed that as he was leaving for his work, his daughter insisted that he had to have his nails done. Dwayne wrote he could not say no to her. Check the adorable post below:

Dwayne has never shied away from sharing sweet moments with Jasmine on social media.

Dwayne and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are also parents to 5-month-old daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. She’s the third daughter for the Moana star and PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, as he is also dad to 17-year-old Simone from a previous relationship.