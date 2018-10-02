Macho man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares pic of 2-year-old Daughter Painting his Nails

Macho man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently showed his soft side by posting a picture of his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia painting his nails red. It was not something that was expected out of the wrestling champ, what with his muscles and all. But it appears that he enjoyed every moment of it as can be seen from a picture he posted on his Instagram page.
The 46-year-old action star, who is seen sitting down with his daughter, explained in the caption of the picture how he came to have his nails painted red. He revealed that as he was leaving for his work, his daughter insisted that he had to have his nails done. Dwayne wrote he could not say no to her. Check the adorable post below:
Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work. Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted. Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to wor Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted – as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes. Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right – daddy needs his nails painted. #PapaBearPriorities #NoRemoverNeeded ??
Dwayne has never shied away from sharing sweet moments with Jasmine on social media.
Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim. Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. ?? Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs
Dwayne and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are also parents to 5-month-old daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. She’s the third daughter for the Moana star and PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, as he is also dad to 17-year-old Simone from a previous relationship.
