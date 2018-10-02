Mesmerising Musical Journey Of Singer-violinist Balabhaskar

Singer-violinist Balabhaskar who was seriously injured in a car accident last week in Kerala died at a hospital early in Thiruvananthapuram this morning. His two-year-old daughter was killed when the family’s car hit a tree after the driver lost control.

He died at around 1 am, hospital.

Mr Balabhaskar’s wife and the driver are recovering in hospital.

Balabhaskar was an Indian violinist, composer and record producer. He was best known for promoting fusion music in South India. Hailing from a musically affluent family, he was introduced to the world of instrumental music at the age of three.

He became the youngest music director in the Malayalam film industry when he composed for the movie Mangalya Pallak at 17 years old.

Balabhaskar is still hugged to heart for his soulful romantic compositions for two albums of East Coast named Ninakkai and Adyamayi and later with another album for Manorama Music named ‘Heart Beats’. As a music composer he had a dreamful time with Dr. K. J. Yesudas, Hairharan, Suresh Wadkar, K. S. Chitra, Sujatha, Sreenivas, Karthik and handfuls more of legendary singers singing to his notes.

He had also created a band named ‘Confusion’- concentrated on fusion, which was followed by ‘The Big Indian Band’. Presently his band is Balaleela which is only a few months old, yet marking its presence in and out of the country. Balabhaskar along with keyboard player Stephen Devassy and drummer Sivamani has been an ever favourite trio for the lovers of instrumental music worldwide. His performances with Padmasree Mattannoor Sankarankutty too invited the attention of music lovers. The Bala touch of connecting with the audience and getting them move to his tunes has marked his presence well at stage shows and classical concerts across countries.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Received International Endorsement with Cantini Violins, Italy.

Featured on MTV’s unplugged and MTV’s Coke Studio Season 2.

Youngest music director in Malayalam, when he composed songs for Mangalya Pallakku.

Participated in Montreal Jazz Festival- Canada, New Universe Music Festival- USA and Jazz Utsav in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

First to introduce electric violins and voice processors in Kerala and the first to introduce indo-western instrumental fusion in Kerala.

Noted and tweeted by Amitabh Bachan following one of his performances in Kuwait: “The performance on an electric violin, of Balabhaskar, from Kerala- an absolute genius! Classical Indian Raga on the violin and fusion with a band jamming- simple ecstatic!!”.

Created his Band while in college, where he had his first brush with fusion music.

Won the University First title, for Violin for 5 yr simultaneously.

Started his first professional Band – Confusion (Concentrated on Fusion).

Created and led one of it’s kind fusion band called ‘The Big Indian Band’.

Conceived and hosted a program by the Name – The Big Band Show on Asianet where he interacted with several musical geniuses and jammed with them.

AWARDS