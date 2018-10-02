Modi Government to buy Mirage 2000 aircraft from France

Mirage-2000 fighter jet, which once formed the backbone of Indian air force (IAF), might get to see more inclusions in the IAF. India is planning to purchase two Mirage-2000 jets from France at throw away price. The two aircraft would be later upgraded to the highest standards by the HAL, according to a reports.

The French are offering the planes at Euro 2 million per aircraft and the cost of transporting the planes to India would be around Euro one million. So, at Euro five million (approx Rs 40 crore), India will get two aircraft with a life of 3,000 hours left in them, government sources told MyNation.

The aircraft would also help in utilising the upgrade kits that had been ordered during the Mirage 2000 upgrade contract with France. India had a fleet of 51 Mirages but the number came down to 49 after the loss of two planes in quick succession around 2012-13, the sources said.

The two Mirages coming from France would help in making up the fleet strength back to 51.

India is also getting a fleet of 32 Jaguar aircraft, which are supposed to be used as spares to support the current fleet of Jaguar fighters operated by India. The 100 Jaguar aircraft strong fleet would also help in maintaining force levels and combat the delay in procuring jets beyond the 4 plus generation fighter aircraft such as Rafale due to the Congress government impeding the decision-making.

Dassault Aviation already has sent its proposal for IAF’s Tender for 110 fighter jets and have also responded to Indian Navy’s requirement for 57 carriers based fighter jet. First Rafale fighter jet is currently going through integration in France and Indian technicians and engineers are currently undergoing training in France to induct this jet in September 2019.