On 150th Gandhi Jayanthi, BJP & Congress Fight Over Mahatma Gandhi

Is the BJP & Congress now politicizing Mahatma Gandhi & Gandhi Jayanthi?

On the 2nd of October 2018, both the BJP & the Congress had various events in their agenda ahead on the 2019 polls.

The Sevagram Ashram and the Wardha town of Maharashtra are to witness the Mahatma legacy battle between the 2 parties.

CONGRESS ON GANDHI JAYANTHI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is to hold a symbolic meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) where tactics to oust BJP and their “violence ways” will be discussed.

This will be followed by a peace march at Wardha, address a public rally, and sit at a prayer meet inside Sevagram Ashram.

A tree will also be planted in the Ashram by the Congress leader to celebrate 150 Gandhi Jayanti.

BJP ON GANDHI JAYANTHI

Not to be outdone the BJP too has outlined their day.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will first pay his respects in the Sevagram Ashram and then proceed to unveil an electrically powered ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) at a community hall.

The tallest electric charkha was made by the J.J School of Arts which is just outside of Sevagram Ashram.

Sevagram Ashram Trust Chief T.R.N Prabhu said: “I am of the opinion that no political activity should be done inside the Ashram or in the vicinity. When they [the Congress] asked us for CWC meet, we declined.”

But prayer meeting by any political group is permitted which the Congress was granted.

Asked about the Maharashtra Minister unveiling the charkha on a plot owned by the Ashram or giving away prizes to children, Mr. Prabhu said, “The prize distribution is a government event and not a party programme and the charkha too has been built by the State government.”