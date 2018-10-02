Pakistan Makes a Fool of Itself by Showing Victims of Own Terror in Postal Stamps

It was not long ago that Pakistan published a series of postal stamps and one of them had Burhan Wani tagged as a freedom fighter. india had backed off from the talks with Pakistan and one of the reasons why they did so was exactly this stamp. But Pakistan has now issued postal stamps claiming “atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir”, which has ended up in a blooper. In 20,000 sheets of 20 propaganda postal stamps on “atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir”, the Imran Khan government ended up showcasing Kashmiri Pandit and Sikh victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

According to the report, organisation Roots in Kashmir (RIK), has written to UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, complaining that one of the stamps was the picture of a protest it organised against the Pandit exodus forced by Pakistan-backed terror groups. The stamp is “a malicious attempt to raise the bogey of Kashmir” by “appropriating the exodus and exile of Pandits,” RIK said. In the letter the group has said the picture in one of the stamps is of a protest organised by them at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, some five-six years ago, said Amit Raina, the coordinator of the group.

“We wish to bring to your kind notice that the Pakistan government had recently issued postal stamps which they believe would aid in ‘highlighting’ the human rights abuses of Kashmiris at the Indian government,” according to the letter as quoted by PTI.

Amit Raina, spokesperson of Roots in Kashmir said ““Recently, Pakistan has issued postal stamps in support of the terrorists and terrorism in the Valley. The postal stamps not only make a hero out a terrorist, but it also has a line in Urdu text running down the left side of the stamps that reads: “Kashmir will become Pakistan.”