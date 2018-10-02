Popular Television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor passes away

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Neeru Agarwal, who played domestic help Neelu in the TV show, passed away on Tuesday.

According to India Today report, “Neeru was suffering from fever for last four days. Today, early morning she collapsed in the bathroom and died before she could be taken to the hospital.”

Aly shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “RIP Neelu. You will be missed.”



Divyanka shared a photo of both of them and wrote, “When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations…about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day. When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love… I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP. You will be missed.”



Her co-star Karan Patel, who plays Raman on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also wrote, “Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace. Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss. #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers!”