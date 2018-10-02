Preity Zinta asks for Ness Wadia’s Apology in Molestation Case

The Bombay High Court Monday suggested actor Preity Zinta and industrialist Ness Wadia consider “finishing off” a 2014 case lodged against him by the actress for allegedly outraging her modesty.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre was hearing a petition filed by Wadia seeking to quash the case.

Zinta’s advocate told the court that the actor is willing to settle the matter if Wadia is ready to apologise. The lawyer said they were not insisting on a written apology.

Wadia’s counsel Abad Ponda, however, said the industrialist was not ready to apologise. “We want to bury the hatchet, but my client (Wadia) is not ready to apologise. The complainant (Zinta) wants to extract an apology and get media attention,” he told HC.

The bench then suggested the parties settle the matter. “Just finish it off now,” Justice More said while directing both Wadia and Zinta to appear before the court on October 9.