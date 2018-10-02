Preity Zinta Called Buddhi and Ugly Because of the Way She Looked. Check Out these Pics

Preity Zinta was much loved and appreciated for not just the way she acted, but also by her looks. The diva marked her entry in Bollywood through Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.. and we have seen how remarkably she emerged as one of the leading heroines of the film industry. She ruled Bollywood for many years but her filmy career started sinking all of a sudden and she disappeared after some time. Priety was then seen more in connection with her IPL team-Kings Eleven Punjab than in her movies. She found her soulmate in Gene Goodenough, tied knot with her and got settled.

Recently the diva was spotted at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower, and it seems that Preity Zinta got trolled by the netizens. She was looking pretty in a bright yellow dress and the same beautiful smile was shining on her face. But apparently, some of the netizens have started trolling her for the way she looked. They think she looked too old in the pics. Take a look at the pics for yourself.

Here are some of the people who thought she didn’t look good.

However, a lot of people liked the way she looked and was happy to see their icon back. So what you think about Preity Zinta’s new look?