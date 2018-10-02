Puffed Up Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

If you have a round face, this hairstyle will work amazingly to elongate your face.
What You Need
- Hairbrush
- Texturizing spray
- Teasing brush
- Fine-toothed comb
- Smoothening serum
- Hair elastic
- Bobby pins
- Strong hold hairspray
How To Style
- Detangle your washed and dried hair with a hairbrush.
- Spritz on some texturizing spray to give your hair some hold.
- Tease down all the hair at the crown of your head and above your ears.
- Rub some smoothening serum all over your fine-toothed comb.
- Use this comb to sleek back your front hair over the teased hair.
- Gather all your hair and tie it into a mid-level ponytail.
- Roll this ponytail into a bun and secure it to your head with some bobby pins.
- Finish off with a few spritzes of stronghold hairspray to set the updo in place.
