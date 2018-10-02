Fashion

Puffed Up Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Oct 2, 2018
Puffed-Up-Bun

If you have a round face, this hairstyle will work amazingly to elongate your face.

What You Need

  • Hairbrush
  • Texturizing spray
  • Teasing brush
  • Fine-toothed comb
  • Smoothening serum
  • Hair elastic
  • Bobby pins
  • Strong hold hairspray

How To Style

  • Detangle your washed and dried hair with a hairbrush.
  • Spritz on some texturizing spray to give your hair some hold.
  • Tease down all the hair at the crown of your head and above your ears.
  • Rub some smoothening serum all over your fine-toothed comb.
  • Use this comb to sleek back your front hair over the teased hair.
  • Gather all your hair and tie it into a mid-level ponytail.
  • Roll this ponytail into a bun and secure it to your head with some bobby pins.
  • Finish off with a few spritzes of stronghold hairspray to set the updo in place.

