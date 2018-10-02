Rahul Easwar’s Facebook Page was Formerly Adult Jokes? Here is his Response

Rahul Easwar, the activist who has been fighting vehemently to keep the customs and traditions of Sabarimala intact has had busy hours. Ever since the Supreme Court verdict has gone against his wish, allowing women of all age to enter Sabarimala, he has been involved in many movements and protests to build a consensus among many Hindu communities to fight together to sustain the existing rules of Sabarimala.

But recently he was in the news for a different reason. Rahul Easwar’s Facebook page, it was found that was formerly ‘adult jokes’ page. Before being adult jokes, the page was named 18+ jokes. The name was eventually changed and the page became the official page of Rahul Easwar. Screenshots of his page’s former name have been doing rounds in social media and Rahul Easwar was targeted. But he himself has come up with a reply to all the comments raised against him.

“What is new in this? I did what people including the prime minister do. What is there to mock in it? The Facebook pages of many eminent personalities including Shashi Tharoor appears as a page which was created as an amalgamation of many pages. Am not the one who takes care of the page, it is handled by some of my friends” he said.

Meanwhile, Protests are now fuming against the verdict as Hindu organisations have United. Under the leadership of different Hindu leaders, protests were held in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts.