Renault Unveiled Electric Car concept ‘K-Ze’ based on Renault Kwid

The highlight of the small Renault EV will be its range, which Renault claims will be 155 miles (250km) as per NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).

Oct 2, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Renault has officially revealed Kwid-based electric car concept — K-Ze. The K-Ze-based EV is set to go on sale in China in 2019 and we can expect Renault to plan India-introduction of the EV some time early in the next decade.

2018 – Showcar K-ZE et Carlos Ghosn

The highlight of the small Renault EV will be its range, which Renault claims will be 155 miles (250km) as per NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). It remains to be seen if Renault will have a lower range model available as well or not. Since the K-Ze would belong to the entry-level EV space, chances are that a lower range & relatively affordable model might be in the pipeline.

The K-Ze concept shares the CMF-A platform with the Kwid. However, since it’s an EV, its architecture is heavily adapted, claims Renault. A partially camouflaged Kwid, which dropped hints of an electric powertrain beneath, was spotted on test sometime back. We suspect it’s the production version of the K-Ze, which is set to be a global product.

