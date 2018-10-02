Sony Xperia XA3 Renders Reveal Interesting Details. Here is What We Know

The mid-range sector is huge for a lot of smartphone OEMs and today some CAD renders have revealed what the upcoming Xperia XA3 should look like. For those who are interested, be prepared for a smartphone with a side fingerprint scanner, a dual rear-camera setup, and an 18:9 ratio screen.

In terms of the physical dimensions, the Xperia XA3 measures in at 155.7 x 68.3 x 8.4mm, but is expected to pack in a slight camera bump which will increase the thickness to 8.9mm. Somewhat interestingly, this supposed mid-range device will feature a USB-C charge port and manages to pack in the headphone jack at the top of the device.

There’s a dual camera on the back, for starters. There are no details on the hardware hiding behind those two lenses though. The fingerprint reader still remains, but will be side-mounted and will likely be part of the dual sleep/wake button. It’s likely that the XA3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Sony is expected to ship the devices with Android 9.0 Pie right out of the box.

Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.