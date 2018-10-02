Symptoms and Causes of Water Retention

Water retention is a health issue that occurs due to an imbalance in your hydration levels. This may cause your body to hang on to the remnant water, making you feel heavier and less active than usual. This can occur on a daily basis and may be characterized by the symptoms listed below.
The signs of water retention may include:
- Abdominal bloating
- Swelling of the legs, feet, and ankles
- Puffiness in your abdomen, face, and hips
- Stiffness in the joints
- Fluctuations in your weight
- Indented fingers – similar to how they look after a long shower
Water retention can result from a range of factors and underlying conditions that alter the normal functioning of your body. Here is a brief look at its causes and risk factors.
Causes Of And Risk Factors For Water Retention
Some of the most common causes of water retention are:
- Travelling by flight – Sitting for too long and changes in the cabin pressure can cause your body to retain water.
- Hormonal imbalances
- Menstruation (Periods)
- An increase in sodium (salt) intake
- A weak heart that doesn’t pump blood properly
- Medical conditions like deep vein thrombosis
- Pregnancy
Factors that may contribute to increasing your risk of developing water retention include:
- Standing or sitting for a long period
- Medications like painkillers, antidepressants, medicines for blood pressure, etc.
- Medical treatments like chemotherapy
- Genetics – A family history of the condition
- Drinking alcohol
- Smoking
Your genes, lifestyle, and certain underlying medical conditions can contribute to the development of this condition. Hence, if you have gained a few unwanted pounds due to this medical issue, it is time you take some measures to stop it.
