This is What BJP Leader K Surendran Said About the Protests in Kerala Against the Sabarimala Verdict

Kerala BJP General Secretary K Surendran has responded to the Supreme Courts verdict that permits women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. He said it will not be easy for Pinarayi Vijayan’s government to implement the Supreme Court verdict. “CPI(M) and government will be burned in the fire of protest of believers,” he wrote in his Facebook post in Malayalam.

It is interesting that Surendran had taken a slightly different attitude towards Sabarimala women entry earlier. Meanwhile, Protests are now fuming against the verdict as Hindu organisations have United. Under the leadership of different Hindu leaders, protests were held in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts.