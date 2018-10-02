KeralaLatest News

This is What BJP Leader K Surendran Said About the Protests in Kerala Against the Sabarimala Verdict

Oct 2, 2018, 09:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala BJP General Secretary K Surendran has responded to the Supreme Courts verdict that permits women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. He said it will not be easy for Pinarayi Vijayan’s government to implement the Supreme Court verdict. “CPI(M) and government will be burned in the fire of protest of believers,” he wrote in his Facebook post in Malayalam.

It is interesting that Surendran had taken a slightly different attitude towards Sabarimala women entry earlier. Meanwhile, Protests are now fuming against the verdict as Hindu organisations have United. Under the leadership of different Hindu leaders, protests were held in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts.

 

Tags

Related Articles

race-against-tide-beautiful-3d-creations-spellbinds-admirers
Feb 22, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

Race against tide; beautiful 3D creations spellbinds admirers

Mar 9, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

Arrest warrant against cricketer Shami and four others

Jul 25, 2018, 05:15 pm IST

Women Died After Being Bitten by Krait Snake she Ordered Online

Jun 2, 2018, 05:37 pm IST

Former president Pranab Mukherjee breaks the silence in RSS ceremony

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close