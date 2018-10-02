Unheard Lovestory Of Violinist Balabhaskar And Wife Lakshmi

Singer-violinist Balabhaskar who was seriously injured in a car accident last week in Kerala died at a hospital early in Thiruvananthapuram this morning. His two-year-old daughter was killed when the family’s car hit a tree after the driver lost control.

He died at around 1 am, hospital. Mr Balabhaskar’s wife and the driver are recovering in hospital.

Love story Of Violinist Balabhaskar And Wife Lakshmi:

Balabhaskar married Lakshmi while studying for MA Sanskrit in University College when he was just 22 years old. Lakshmi was studying MA Hindi in the same college. Though both their families opposed the marriage, they stood together and got married.

Lakshmi met the violinist Bala Bhaskar was in University College, Thiruvananthapuram in 2000. A mutual friend, Joy, introduced them. Bala said, “Hi,” and walked away. Later, he again came back and said, “I have seen you in the classes.” Lakshmi smiled. Soon, they began to meet up regularly.

Very soon, Bala proposed marriage. As usual, Lakshmi rejected him he said that her answer does not change his feelings and he kept proposing her. When she realised that he was so serious they started their beautiful love journey.

Like most parents, Lakshmi’s family were against the idea and they said that both were so young even Bala had no job. He was sure there would be no family-approved marriage

Bala was scared to lose her. So they decided to marry first and then complete studies. So, without informing their parents, they had a registered marriage, on December 20, 2001, at Thiruvananthapuram, in the presence of a few friends.

After treatments and prayers for over 16 years, their daughter Thejaswi was born in 2016. Both sets of parents have accepted their marriage after that.