celebrities

Cute Expressions of Taimur Ali Khan is going viral: See Pics

Oct 3, 2018, 02:43 pm IST
Less than a minute
Taimur-Expression

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Many videos, in the past, have surfaced wherein the little one waves and says hi to the paparazzi waiting to capture his one perfect shot.

Recently, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. Taimur looked adorable in his blue tee and orange shorts.

Check out the pictures below:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 16, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

This 19 year old actress latest pics goes viral on internet : See pics

Mar 28, 2018, 05:14 pm IST

See the stunning transformation of girl in ‘No Smoking’ ad

Feb 2, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek left Amitabh Bachchan’s home with their daughter for this reason

Jan 14, 2018, 08:36 pm IST

This actress is the new sensation on social medias : See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close