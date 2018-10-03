Inside pics and videos from Hina Khan’s Birthday Bash

Hina Khan rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in the hit television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. Fans loved her acting in the series. Whether it was the way her character dealt with her mother-in-law or the way she beautifully brought her children up Hina Khan soon became a household name and continues to be a favourite among the masses.

The diva turned 31 yesterday and while she turned a year older, she was looking sexier as well. Hina partied hard last night with her friends and boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal and we have to admit, the pics suggest, it was certainly a night to be remembered for the Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below: