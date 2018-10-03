Instagram Down, Social Media Giant Suffered a Huge Setback

Facebook’s photo-sharing platform Instagram suffered a global outage on Wednesday. While the Zuckerberg-led tech giant has not yet commented on the problem, people took to Twitter to verify the news.

Many users gave suggestions on what to do while the app was down, and some merely confirmed the bug using the hashtag ‘instagramdown’. The outage comes just days after over 50 million Facebook accounts were breached by hackers.

Just days after both of Instagram’s founders resigned from Facebook, and only one day after a new boss was appointed to the company, the site and its app crashed for over an hour.

Reports of the outage began to emerge just after 5 pm AEST from Australia, Japan, India, America, the UK, and Europe, according to Aussie Outages.