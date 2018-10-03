ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City Match Preview

FC Pune City will take on Delhi Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi Dynamos enjoy a good head-to-head record against the visitors. FC Pune City have managed to defeat Delhi only once in their eight encounters and the hosts would want to keep the record intact.

A special focus during the fixture will be on visiting coach Miguel Angel Portugal, who was in charge of the home team last season but left after Delhi Dynamos could manage an eighth-place finish.

Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro should lead the line upfront. They are a lethal pair, as they proved last season and Delhi’s defence will have a battle on their hands.

With pacy wingers in Ashique Kuruniyan and Nikhil Poojari set to play on the flanks, Delhi’s full-backs have to be on their toes.

The Stallions seem to be a settled and strong outfit and Portugal will be expecting a positive start. However, Delhi’s youthful exuberance and energy will be an asset for Gombau.

Pune City have a star cast in terms of overseas signings and Miguel Portugal will have a luxury of attackers at his disposal.