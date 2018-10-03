Malaika Arora raising the temperature again with a new pic which exposes her sexy legs

Malaika Arora one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. She always keeps her fitness and spends hours in the gym to maintain her hot body. She didn’t fail to give us fitness goals.

Recently, Malaika Arora posted a photo of her on Instagram and we are totally crushing over her pic and her legs as well.

More than her super-hot avatar for the photoshoot, it’s her toned legs that have left us spellbound and are inspiring to hit the gym super soon.

In the black and white photo, she is seen sitting on a couch wearing a ruffled dress and while her make-up was on-point, her loosely curled locks were also looking stunning. The hottie was flaunting her flawlessly toned legs in the pic and we can’t stop looking at them.

Check out the picture below: