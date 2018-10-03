Minor Girl Beaten to death, Body Found Hanging

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death for resisting molestation attempt by three men in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Her body was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday afternoon.

As per reports, the girl was waylaid by the accused while she was returning home from school after attending a programme organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The minor was dragged into the bushes and was brutally beaten up and killed as she resisted the molestation bid.

To make her death look like suicide, the three accused hung her body from a tree. However, they have been arrested on the complaint of the villagers.

In a similar incident in July, the body of a Class 8 student was found hanging from a tree in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The police suspected the girl was raped and then killed in Majlispur Tofir village. According to the girl’s family, she had gone out to answer nature’s call and did not return thereafter.