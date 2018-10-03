Natural Home Remedies To Treat Rashes Under Breasts

Home Remedies To Treat Rashes Under Breasts
Basil Leaves
You Will Need
- Couple of basil leaves
- Water
What You Have To Do
- Pound the basil leaves with some water using a mortar and pestle, to form a smooth paste.
- Apply it on the breast rash.
- Leave it for 20-25 minutes and wash off with warm water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Apply this twice a day until the rash goes away.
Why This Works
- Basil leaves are known for their therapeutic properties. They have a cooling effect and provide instant relief from the stinging sensation. It also contains antimicrobial compounds that will prevent any infections from developing in the affected region.
Aloe Vera
You Will Need
- An aloe leaf
What You Have To Do
- Remove aloe vera present inside the leaf by cutting it sideways.
- Apply this on the breast rash and let it sit for about 20 minutes.
- Rinse it off with cool water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Repeat this 2-3 times a day.
Why This Works
- Aloe vera has antibacterial and antifungal properties. It is extremely soothing for the irritated and inflamed skin. Freshly extracted aloe vera gel has a healing effect that alleviates the distress caused due to a breast rash.
