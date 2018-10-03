Natural Home Remedies To Treat Rashes Under Breasts

Home Remedies To Treat Rashes Under Breasts

Basil Leaves

You Will Need

Couple of basil leaves

Water

What You Have To Do

Pound the basil leaves with some water using a mortar and pestle, to form a smooth paste.

Apply it on the breast rash.

Leave it for 20-25 minutes and wash off with warm water.

How Often You Should Do This

Apply this twice a day until the rash goes away.

Why This Works

Basil leaves are known for their therapeutic properties. They have a cooling effect and provide instant relief from the stinging sensation. It also contains antimicrobial compounds that will prevent any infections from developing in the affected region.

Aloe Vera

You Will Need

An aloe leaf

What You Have To Do

Remove aloe vera present inside the leaf by cutting it sideways.

Apply this on the breast rash and let it sit for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cool water.

How Often You Should Do This

Repeat this 2-3 times a day.

Why This Works