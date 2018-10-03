No alliance with Rahul’s party for states polls, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati said that her party would not ally with the Congress at any cost.Bahujan Samaj Party today said that it won’t have alliance with Congress and will fight assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh alone.

“The Congress party’s ‘arrogance’ is now speaking and they feel that they can take on the BJP on their own. The truth is that the people are unwilling to forgive the Congress for their corrupt government,” she said.

Launching an all-out attack on the Congress at a press conference this evening, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said, “In Rajasthan and MP too, we will either ally with regional parties or fight alone, not with Congress”.

The BSP chief said the Congress’s intention is not to defeat the BJP but to cause harm to friendly parties. “Congress is trying to defeat their partners instead of BJP,” Mayawati said.

Mayawati said though she felt that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi’s intentions for the Congress-BSP alliance are honest, there are some Congress leaders who are sabotaging this.

“Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish for a Congress-BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation,” she said.