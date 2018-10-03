Parneeti Chopra started crying when Priyanka reveals about Nick Jonas’ Proposal

Parineeti revealed that she was the first one to get a call from Priyanka after Nick popped the question. She added, however, that she was a “part of their story” even before the proposal.

“The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful,” Parineeti said.

She could not stop heaping praise on her future brother-in-law. “Nick had come to India to ask Badi Mama (Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra) for her consent. He’s really a sweet person, he came to seek permission. We went to Goa for a trip. The other day, when she wasn’t having a good day, I texted him saying just take care of her. He’s so sweet and mature,” Parineeti gushed.

After Priyanka and Nick got formally engaged in a traditional roka ceremony at the former’s residence, Parineeti wrote a moving note to the couple.

“Today I witnessed magic and a fairytale… When we were kids, mimi didi and I used to play ‘ghar ghar’. We would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children, and serve tea to our husbands! Cheesy, but it’s because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today there was no pretending. I cant think of a more a perfect man for her,” Parineeti wrote.