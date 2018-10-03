Popular Goan Chicken Recipe- Goan Chicken Vindaloo

Goan Chicken Vindaloo is the perfect chicken curry recipe for a weekend recipe with rice.

Goan Chicken Vindaloo

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 50 minutes

Makes: 5 servings

Ingredients

500 grams Chicken, cut into curry cut pieces

2 Onions, chopped

1 Tomato, chopped

1/4 cup Homemade tomato puree

1 tablespoon Cooking oil

2 Green Chillies, chopped

1 tablespoon Tamarind, washed and soaked in hot water.

Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, as required, chopped to garnish

Salt, to taste

For the marinade:

1 teaspoon Cooking oil

8 cloves Garlic

1/2 inch Ginger

5 Kashmiri dry red chilli

1/2 tablespoon Mustard seeds

1/2 tablespoon Black peppercorns

1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) seeds

1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Seeds

1/2 teaspoon Methi Seeds (Fenugreek Seeds)

3 Cloves (Laung)

1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

4 tablespoon Vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Jaggery

1/2 teaspoon Salt, or to taste

How to make