Easy Creamy Chicken Curry-Simple North Indian Chicken Curry Recipe

Easy Creamy Chicken Curry is the perfect bud-tantalizing one-pot chicken curry which you can make for your everyday dinners or when you have sudden guests at home.

Easy Creamy Chicken Curry

Prep in: 2 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 42 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

500 grams Chicken, with bones

2 Cups Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

Salt, to taste

1 inch Ginger, minced

8 cloves Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 teaspoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)

1/2 cup Fresh cream

1 tablespoon Cooking oil

How to make