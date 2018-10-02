Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Easy Creamy Chicken Curry-Simple North Indian Chicken Curry Recipe

Oct 2, 2018, 11:18 am IST
1 minute read
Easy Creamy Chicken Curry is the perfect bud-tantalizing one-pot chicken curry which you can make for your everyday dinners or when you have sudden guests at home.

Prep in: 2 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 42 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 500 grams Chicken, with bones
  • 2 Cups Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
  • 1 tablespoon Lemon juice
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 inch Ginger, minced
  • 8 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
  • 1 teaspoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)
  • 1/2 cup Fresh cream
  • 1 tablespoon Cooking oil

How to make

  • To begin making the Easy Creamy Chicken Curry Recipe, we will firstly marinate the chicken. In a bowl, add lemon juice, salt and yogurt and mix well.
  • Add chicken pieces, mix well so that the chicken is properly coated with the marination. Once done keep it aside for an hour. You can also keep it aside overnight.
  • To make the curry, heat the required oil in a heavy bottomed pan. Once the oil is a little hot, add garlic, ginger, a little water and let it cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Next, add the chicken pieces one by one while shaking off the excess marinade. Without disturbing the chicken cook it on one side for about 5 minutes on high heat so that it browns a bit. This step will improve the look and the depth of flavour.
  • Flip the chicken pieces and continue cooking undisturbed for a further 5 minutes. Pour over rest of the marinade on the chicken. Cook the creamy chicken curry covered for about 25 minutes on slow flame.
  • After about 25 minutes, remove the lid and give the creamy chicken curry a good stir. If needed add more water.
  • Once the chicken is cooked, add cream, black pepper powder and kasuri methi. Mix everything and let the creamy chicken curry come to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, turn off the heat and serve hot.
  • Easy Creamy Chicken Curry is ready to be served

