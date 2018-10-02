Easy Creamy Chicken Curry-Simple North Indian Chicken Curry Recipe

Easy Creamy Chicken Curry is the perfect bud-tantalizing one-pot chicken curry which you can make for your everyday dinners or when you have sudden guests at home.
Easy Creamy Chicken Curry
Prep in: 2 minutes
Cooks in: 40 minutes
Total in: 42 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 500 grams Chicken, with bones
- 2 Cups Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- 1 tablespoon Lemon juice
- Salt, to taste
- 1 inch Ginger, minced
- 8 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- 1 teaspoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)
- 1/2 cup Fresh cream
- 1 tablespoon Cooking oil
How to make
- To begin making the Easy Creamy Chicken Curry Recipe, we will firstly marinate the chicken. In a bowl, add lemon juice, salt and yogurt and mix well.
- Add chicken pieces, mix well so that the chicken is properly coated with the marination. Once done keep it aside for an hour. You can also keep it aside overnight.
- To make the curry, heat the required oil in a heavy bottomed pan. Once the oil is a little hot, add garlic, ginger, a little water and let it cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Next, add the chicken pieces one by one while shaking off the excess marinade. Without disturbing the chicken cook it on one side for about 5 minutes on high heat so that it browns a bit. This step will improve the look and the depth of flavour.
- Flip the chicken pieces and continue cooking undisturbed for a further 5 minutes. Pour over rest of the marinade on the chicken. Cook the creamy chicken curry covered for about 25 minutes on slow flame.
- After about 25 minutes, remove the lid and give the creamy chicken curry a good stir. If needed add more water.
- Once the chicken is cooked, add cream, black pepper powder and kasuri methi. Mix everything and let the creamy chicken curry come to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, turn off the heat and serve hot.
- Easy Creamy Chicken Curry is ready to be served
