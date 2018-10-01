Masala Pav With Cheese- A Simple Tea-Time Snack

Serve this lip-smacking Masala Pav With Cheese for an evening snack or at a chaat party or simply high tea.
Masala Pav With Cheese
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 15 minutes
Total in: 25 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For Masala:
- 3 Tablespoons Butter
- 1-1/2 Tablespoons Ginger Garlic Paste
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 1 Tomato, finely chopped
- 2 Potatoes (Aloo), boiled, peeled and mashed
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1/4 cup Red Bell pepper (Capsicum), finely chopped
- Salt, to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon Garam masala powder
- 1 teaspoon Pav bhaji masala
- Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, few sprigs, finely chopped
For Pav:
- 4 Pav buns
- 1 tablespoon Ghee
- 1 teaspoon Pav bhaji masala
For Garnish:
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely Chopped
- 1/4 cup Sev
- 1/4 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 2 tablespoons Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint)
- 2 tablespoons Sweet Chutney (Date & Tamarind)
- 1 Onion, sliced
How to make
- To begin making Masala Pav Recipe With Cheese, let’s make the masala to stuff in the pav. In a skillet/pav bhaji tawa, heat butter. When it is hot, add ginger garlic paste, Saute for about a minute.
- Then to it, add onion, tomato, bell pepper. continue to cook until the tomatoes and the capsicum becomes soft.
- To this add the mashed potatoes and mix well. Then to the vegetable mixture, add turmeric powder, pav bhaji masala, garam masala, coriander leaves.
- Mix well and cook for yet another minute. Turn off the flame. Transfer bhaji masala to a bowl and set aside.
- On another tawa/flat griddle, heat ghee. Slit each pav into halves, horizontally and toast the pav buns on the tawa until it is golden and crisp on both sides.
- To assemble Masala Pav Recipe With Cheese, place the bottom half of the toasted pav on a serving platter
- Slather some sweet chutney on the pav, next generously spread the masala that we have cooked, over the masala drizzle some green chutney, place sliced onions, sprinkle chopped coriander leaves top with sev and cover with the top half of the pavs.
- Sprinkle some cheese and melt this cheese in the microwave before you serve.
- Masala Pav Recipe With Cheese is ready to be served
