Masala Pav With Cheese- A Simple Tea-Time Snack

Serve this lip-smacking Masala Pav With Cheese for an evening snack or at a chaat party or simply high tea.

Masala Pav With Cheese

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For Masala:

3 Tablespoons Butter

1-1/2 Tablespoons Ginger Garlic Paste

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 Tomato, finely chopped

2 Potatoes (Aloo), boiled, peeled and mashed

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1/4 cup Red Bell pepper (Capsicum), finely chopped

Salt, to taste

1/4 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1 teaspoon Pav bhaji masala

Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, few sprigs, finely chopped

For Pav:

4 Pav buns

1 tablespoon Ghee

1 teaspoon Pav bhaji masala

For Garnish:

1 Onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely Chopped

1/4 cup Sev

1/4 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons Green Chutney (Coriander & Mint)

2 tablespoons Sweet Chutney (Date & Tamarind)

1 Onion, sliced

How to make