Kottayam-Style Fish Curry- Meen Vevichathu

Meen Vevichathu is essentially a lip-smacking Kottayam style fish curry. Seve this fish curry over the weekend for satisfying meal or serve it at your next family gathering.

Meen Vevichathu

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients

For the marinade

2 Seer fish, slices

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

Salt, to taste

2 teaspoons Aachi Fish Masala

For the freshly ground masala

1/3 cup Fresh coconut

6 cloves Garlic

1 inch Ginger

2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, washed and finely chopped

1 Tomato, finely chopped

1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

2 Cloves (Laung)

1 Kokum (Malabar Tamarind)

Other ingredients

2 tablespoons Coconut Oil

3 sprig Curry leaves

8 Pearl onions (Sambar Onions), sliced

2 tablespoons Sambar Powder

How to make