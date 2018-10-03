Sabarimala Verdict : “Accept order, Govt will not file any review petition”,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the state government will not file a review petition on the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Pinarayi Vijayan added that the state will ensure facilities and protection to women devotees visiting Sabarimala.

He further added that women police personnel from Kerala and other neighbouring states will be deployed to ensure law and order is maintained. The chief minister, however, said that those “women who want to go to Sabarimala cannot be stopped.”

On Tuesday, devotees of Lord Ayappa, reportedly, wanted to file a review petition as they believed that their religious beliefs have been compromised with the Supreme Court verdict.

On Monday, the chief minister had held a meeting with his cabinet of ministers after the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala case. “The meeting decided to increase facilities at various camps en route to the temple. At the Nilackal base camp, we have today decided to increase pilgrim facilities from 6,000 to 10,000. There will also be a special enclosure for women,” State Minister for Devasoms (a watchdog body of temples which oversees the functioning of all the Devasom Boards in Kerala), K Surendran said.He said the toilets for women will be in a different colour.

“Facilities at the bathing enclosure in river Pampa will also be increased.” The minister said that while online booking for ‘darshan’ is already available on the temple website, authorities are also trying out ways for booking via mobile apps.

The Congress has slammed the government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for hurting the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees by supporting the verdict. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the party stands its ground on not allowing women of mentruating age into Sabarimala.

“Devotees have been divided since the beginning. The Supreme Court considered all divergent views before announcing the final verdict. Our government accepts the decision. No woman who wants to go to Sabarimala can be stopped,” Mr Vijayan said.

Hundreds of Ayyappa devotees, including women, blocked state and national highways in various parts of Kerala Tuesday protesting the recent Supreme Court verdict, permitting women of all ages to worship at the hill shrine at Sabarimala.