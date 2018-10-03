The Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS), an affiliate of the Sangh Parivar, to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages into Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

SASS national vice-president Swami Ayyappadas said that the decision to file the review petition was taken by the national executive committee of the SASS the other day.

Swami Ayyappadas pointed out that the Supreme Court order on the centuries-old practice on entry of women of women of all ages hurt the sentiments of crores of pilgrims across the world. Hence, the review petition for restoration of the ongoing practices of the hill shrine allowing only the women up to 10 and above 50 years, the seer said.

In the review petition, the SASS would seek an interim stay on the Supreme Court order permitting women in the restricted age group of 10 and 50 years, Swami Ayyappadas said.

The immediate stay on the verdict would be needed as Lord Ayyappa temple would be opening on October 17 for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam. Secondly, the petition would draw the attention of the Supreme Court on the Act connected with the formation of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which falls under the concurrent list, he said.

The SASS launched a massive campaign against the court order that hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees.The campaign would continue till the Supreme Court comes out the order to protect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees of Lord Ayyappa, Swami Ayyappadas said.