Shakti Kapoor refused to make comments on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy

Actor Shakti Kapoor has made light of Tanushree Dutta’s decade-old allegation of harassment against Nana Patekar. News agency ANI reports that Kapoor, 66 now, told reporters he couldn’t comment on the controversy because he was just a kid 10 years ago. Shakti Kapoor, himself accused of sexual misconduct, could hardly be expected to have condemned Patekar.

A slightly more measured response than this, however, would have been nice: “I don’t know anything about this case. This was 10 years back, I was a kid back then.” Just so nobody is confused – Mr Kapoor was 56 in 2008, the year that Tanushree Dutta says Nana Patekar harassed and threatened her on a film set.

In 2005, Shakti Kapoor was caught on camera asking an aspiring actress for sexual favours in exchange for easing her way into the notoriously hard to crack Bollywood. The news channel which released the recording claimed they had conducted a sting operation to expose the seamy practice that is commonly known as the ‘casting couch.’ Mr Kapoor defended himself by claiming the video had been doctored.

In his flippant dismissal of the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, Shakti Kapoor, who has a young daughter acting in the film industry, has echoed a refrain used by Bollywood’s most powerful men to absolve themselves of having to take a stand on anything that doesn’t concern the film they are currently promoting.