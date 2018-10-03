Suhana Khan looks stunning in her stylish avatar: See Pics

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Suhana Khan, daughter of King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into the world of glamour. She always amazes us with her stylish outfits.

Recently, Suhana Khan becomes the face of a fashion magazine’s August edition. Cover shoot pics are a proof that Suhana Khan is hot and sexy enough for her Bollywood debut.

Recently, a photo of her doing the rounds on social media. Donning a loose striped dress, Suhana looks adorable as she grins at the camera. Suhana has paired the dress with an oversized denim jacket. It has not been long since the actor posted the picture online and it has garnered over thousands of likes.

Let’s have a look at the picture below: