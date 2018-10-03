Latest NewsAutomobile

Suzuki launches RM-Z450, RM-Z250 motorcycles in India

Oct 3, 2018, 04:27 pm IST
Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday launched their global flagship Motocross bikes – RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 in India.

The bikes designed specifically to promise an exhilarating off-roading experience to the riders, Suzuki said in a statement.

Offered in Champion Yellow colour, RMZ-series up to launch in India including RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 will be available across selected Suzuki dealerships and will be priced at INR 7,10,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and INR 8,31,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

RM-Z450 is powered with the 449 cm, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC engine for a faster yet controllable throttle response. It comes equipped with Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) which has three selectable modes to choose the best option as per road condition.

“While maintaining the winning speed, the RM-Z450 is the first motocross bike to adopt new balance free rear cushion (BFRC) technology ensuring excellent traction and better shock absorption offering high responsiveness on the track,” the company said.

Teh RM-Z250 is powered with a 249cm, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC engine with a compact and lightweight design. The bike comes equipped with Fuel Injection (FI) system and aluminium rims.

