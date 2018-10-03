Tamil Superstar Vijay hints about his Political Entry?

Actor Vijay took everyone by surprise with his politically laced statements at the Sarkar Audio Launch, which was held at the famous Sairam engineering college in Chennai.

After addressing the gathering and praising his team, ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay compared Sarkar to his previous hit ‘Mersal’ saying, “the special thing about Sarkar is that ‘Mersal’ had a bit of politics while the politics shown in Sarkar will be ‘mersal’ (meaning amazing).”

Hinting his interests in entering into politics, actor Vijay said, “people will contest in the elections to form a government but we have formed our Sarkar (government) already and now we are going to contest in the elections.” Fans went crazy as the actor spoke of elections, but he immediately clarified that he was talking about the film and asked people to vote for the movie if they like it.

When the event host asked him about the rumours that he is playing a Chief Minister role in the movie, he jokingly replied that he is not playing the role of CM in the movie. “If I ever become a CM in real life, I won’t be acting as a CM but do my duties honestly,” he added. This is the first time that ‘Thalapathy’ has openly spoken about his ambitions to become a CM, even hypothetically.

“We have to pay for even our death certificates now. If the leader is just, his government will flourish. Justice will always win, but it takes time,” he concluded his speech.