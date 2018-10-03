Things You Never Kew About Actress Kriti Sanon

Model-turned-actress Kriti Sanon carved out a niche for herself in the industry in no time. Just four films old, Kriti has already impressed the audience with her effortless acting and pleasant charm on-screen.

Kriti Sanon impressed everyone with her performance in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Post the movie the actress has received a lot of offers from big filmmakers. Amongst the bunch of these projects, one is ‘Housefull 4’. The actress is currently shooting for the much-awaited film in London.

Did you know that Kriti holds a B-Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering? Having attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram, she completed engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Kriti belongs to a well-educated Indian family. Her father, Rahul Sanon is Chartered Accountant by profession while her mother, Geeta Sanon is a professor at the University of Delhi. She has a younger sister name Nupur. Nupur is very close to Kriti and is often seen making appearances with the actress at various events and parties.

Contrary to the public belief, ‘Heropanti’ was not Kriti’s first film. She made her big screen debut with a Telugu psychological thriller titled ‘Nenokkadine’. Her performance in the film was well-liked by critics and her chemistry with co-star Mahesh Babu was much appreciated. In four years, the actress has done two Telugu films and four Hindi films.

Her favourite Telugu actor is Mahesh Babu, who was her co-star in her first movie Sukumar’s 1-Nenokkadine. While 1-Nenokkadine was one of the most underrated films of 2014, she impressed quite a lot of people with her performance and every now and then, she confessed, that she gets requests from Mahesh Babu’s fans to act alongside Mahesh Babu in one more film.

Given her svelte figure and features, it’s no surprise that the diva is a fitness freak. However, not many are aware that apart from other dance forms, Kriti is also a trained classical Kathak dancer. Her envious figure is however not confined to following dietary regimes. She loves her sweets and chocolates as well.

She loves beaches and monsoon. According to her the best way to enjoy the monsoon is to sit at your window in your pj’s and enjoy the rain.