With 355 Passengers On Board Boat Catches Fire In Middle Of Sea

With 355 passengers on board, a ferry catches fire in the middle of the sea,

Lithuanian ferry was in the Baltic Sea when an explosion occurred in the engine room. The ferry belonged to the Danish ferry company DFDS.

The company’s spokesperson, however, contradicted the reports on fire. “There was vibration and there was smoke, but no fire was noticed,” the spokesman said. It also alleged that only 294 passengers were present.

The ferry-named Regina Seaways was heading to the Lithuanian port town of Klaipeda from Kiel, Germany.

So far no passengers or crew were hurt.

Regina Seaways had sent a distress call at 10:45 AM GMT (04:15 PM IST) while in international waters off Kaliningrad, Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave between Poland and Lithuania.

The Lithuanian military had responded to the call and sent a helicopter with 2 on standby, and 4 Lithuanian military ships that are heading to the ferry will reach by 03:00 PM GMT (08:30 PM IST).

The company said the ferry would be towed to the Lithuanian port town of Klaipeda, where it was heading from Kiel in Germany when it experienced technical problems.