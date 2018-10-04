2018 Ford Aspire is Here. Should Dzire be Worried?

Ford launched the Aspire facelift in India starting at Rs 5.55 lakh for the base petrol Ambiente trim and going up to Rs 8.14 lakh for the top-spec diesel Titanium+ variant. The petrol-automatic combination is available only on the Titanium trim and is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh*. These prices make the new Aspire slightly cheaper than the best selling Maruti Dzire, whose prices start from Rs. 5.56 lakhs. Bookings are now open, and deliveries of the new car will start right from today.

Touted as one of more good-looking and well-equipped offerings in the subcompact sedan space, the 2018 Ford Aspire facelift comes with cosmetic updates, a host of new and updated features, and two new engines. The old 88hp, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine has been replaced by the 96hp, 1.2-litre three-pot motor from the Freestyle, and claimed fuel economy for the petrol-manual combination has increased from 18.16kpl to 20.4kpl. The 100hp, the 1.5-litre diesel engine has been tweaked to deliver improved fuel economy as well, new delivering 0.27kpl more at 26.1kpl.

The facelifted Figo Aspire gets a host of changes, both on the outside and inside. The changes on the outside include a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers, revised alloy wheel design, and new fog lamp housings. Aspire comes with more safety kit as standard, adding rear parking sensors to ABS with EBD, two airbags, adjustable front and rear seat headrests and a reminder for the front seat belts. The automatic variant also gets hill-start assist, ESP and traction control as standard, while the top-spec trim adds four more airbags and an emergency assistance service.

So what you think guys? Does it have enough to beat the segment leader Dzire?