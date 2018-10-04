Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actress Malaika Arora Khan Trolled for Wearing Revealing Clothes

Oct 4, 2018, 08:36 am IST
Actress Malaika Arora is again in hot waters. After her split with Arbaaz Khan, she seems to be even in more limelight and once again she is been trolled for wearing ‘revealing’ clothes. One of the hottest actresses of Bollywood is now being trolled for posting pictures on her insta wearing a beautiful black, high slit dress which has a star shape.

third-party image reference
third-party image reference

The star shape sure is enhancing her curves and it looks like she haven’t aged a day. Some of the comments even read as “Badiaai Kim Kardashian” mocking her and some went to an extend call her insane for her dressing. She was slut shammed in the comment section to a point where people even called her
names and abused her.

