Ayushmann Khurrana reveals about his wife’s Cancer

Ayushmann Khurrana has opened about his wife Tahira Kashyap’s cancer. The actor speaking with the media has said that everyone should take care of themselves and their family and get regular health check-ups.

He also added that they have recognized about Tahira’s cancer in the early stage and requested his fans to take a good care about their health conditions.

Tahira Kashyap has been detected with stage 0 breast cancer recently. Coming to the working front, Ayush is busy with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho while Tahira who has directed a short film is planning to make her directorial debut soon.