Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor diagnosed with Dengue Fever

Shraddha Kapoor has been busy prepping up for Saina Nehwal biopic for the longest time, and the 31-year-old actress finally began shooting for the much-anticipated film recently. However, the Stree actress had to take a sudden break from the film shooting after being diagnosed with dengue.

According to a report in a leading daily, Shraddha has been lying low after she was diagnosed with dengue, and will now return to the film sets only after a few weeks.

A source was quoted as telling the daily, “Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 after a checkup revealed that she has dengue.”

“She is expected to return to the film’s set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who portrays the younger Saina, and other supporting artists,” added the source.

Confirming the news, producer Bhushan Kumar told the daily, “Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible.”

On the work front, Shraddha has stepped into the shoes of badminton champion Saina Nehwal for the biopic. Directed by Amol Gupte, the film is set to hit the screens sometime next year.