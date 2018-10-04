celebrities

Check out the latest gorgeous pictures of actress Keerthi Suresh

Oct 4, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Keerthy Suresh is an Indian film actress who appears in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She is the daughter of Malayalam producer Suresh Kumar and Malayalam actress Menaka.

After the release of the critically acclaimed ‘Mahanati’, a Telugu-Tamil bilingual that went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year, Keerthi Suresh has emerged into the league of top actresses in Tollywood.

She portrayed Savithri, the legendary actress and delivered a performance par excellence.

Keerthi, who was seen in a ‘mass’ character in her Saamy will now be seen in Telugu-Tamil bilingual
the movie ‘Sanda kozhi 2′

