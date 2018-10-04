Congress Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat With “Frogs Croak” On Ayodhya Matter

After RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that not even the Opposition can oppose the reconstruction of Ayodhya temple, the Congress slammed the chief.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the RSS Chief’s statements are similar to that of a frog’s croak during the rainy season and added that Lord Ram has been exiled by the BJP & RSS for 30 years.

“During the season of rains and elections, a number of frogs make noise and that every noise does not become a reality. Lord Ram is everywhere and in the country.

At one time in Satyug, Kaikeyi had got Lord Ram banished to a 14-year exile. In today’s Kalyug, ‘Kaikeyi BJP and RSS’ have sent Lord Ram to an exile of 30 years. After every election, they send Lord Ram to exile and remember him four months before every election. What is the character of BJP and RSS? Ram in their speech and Nathuram in their thought. This is the truth of the BJP.”

Surjewala said the Congress believes that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is pending before the Supreme Court and whatever verdict comes all sides should abide by it and the government should implement it.