Devotees Stop Devaswom Board From Taking Over a Temple in Kannur

Devotees in Kannur district staged a protest to stop Malabar Devaswom Board from taking over a temple dedicated to Lord Siva. It was Kannur Thirchambaram Shree Mulangeshwaram Siva temple that the Devaswom board tried to acquire and was stopped by the defiance shown by the believers. Devaswom Board executive officer M Giridharan who came to complete the official formalities had to return without having his mission accomplished.

The temple protection committee managed to stop the officers who came with police protection. People who gathered there said that the decision to acquire the temple was a politically motivated one. But Malabar Devaswom Board authorities said that they came there to take over the temple as they received a complaint that the temple officials are not getting salary and other benefits.

Devaswom Board Authorities said they had tried to acquire the temple seven years ago due to similar reasons. They added that they will approach the court for further moves.